A Lil’ Positivity: Yale University Elects First Black Student Body President

Kahlil Greene Becomes First Black Student to Be Elected as the Student Body President

Yale University recently elected its first black student body president. Kahlil Greene officially became the first black student to be elected to the position in the university’s 318-year history.

The Montgomery County, Maryland native couldn’t be more excited about his new position and he’s hoping to affect change.

“I feel like I wanted to kind of amplify the voices of the underserved communities on campus, especially students of color. So being the first black president, I feel like I’m in a position where I can really do that,” said Greene to Fox 5 D.C. His election, he added “symbolizes the progress the university has made over the years,” but also adds that there’s still much to be done. “I think that we can be a more diverse and inclusive campus and I’m grateful for the role that I’ll have in making that happen.”

Only 7 percent of the Ivy League institution’s student population is Black, so this is a major milestone in the grand scheme of things.

This is possibly the first of many leadership roles for Greene. Greene is currently majoring in economics and political science at the Ivy League institution and revealed that he is considering a career in politics.