Sephora To Close 400 Stores For A Company-Wide Diversity Training After SZA’s Racial Profiling Incident

Sephora To Close Stores For Company-Wide Diversity Training

According to USA Today, Sephora will close all stores on June 5th for a company-wide diversity training after SZA accused them of racial profiling.

Sephora said in a statement that it “believes in championing all beauty,” celebrating differences and “building a community where diversity is expected.” The cosmetics giant will take a few hours out to train its 16,000 employees about the brand’s values.

Along with the retail stores, the company-wide training will also include employees in Sephora’s distribution centers and corporate offices.

Sephora took to Facebook to say:

“Every Sephora store, distributions center, and corporate office in the US will host inclusion workshops for our employees. These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we’re excited to welcome everyone when we reopen.”

Wow, can you believe SZA had such an impact on this beauty giant?