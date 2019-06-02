Tina & Richard Lawson Host Their Third Annual ‘Wearable Art Gala’, Beyonce Beautifully Embodies ‘The Lion King’ Theme
Tina and Richard Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala was once again a success. The couple invited A-List celebs to their third annual fundraiser benefitting the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) nonprofit gallery and performance space.
This year’s theme for the costume gala that’s been called the “Met West”, in comparison to NY’s Met Ball, was “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” inspired by Disney’s “The Lion King” remake in which Beyoncé stars as Nala.
With that in mind, OF COURSE, King Bey was in attendance and she didn’t disappoint. Beyoncé STUNNED in a gold bodysuit with a lion emblazoned across the chest paired with a matching cape and heels. She shared detailed pics of her costume for the evening on Instagram as well as a cute video of Blue singing “The Circle Of Life” while decked out in African garb.
Other attendees included Trailblazer Award honoree Tyler Perry…
Kelly and Michelle who co-chaired the event with Beyonce…
and Tiffany Haddish who served as master of ceremonies.
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will broadcast the Wearable Art Gala June 11 at 10pm ET/PT.
Bey’s proteges Chloe and Halle dressed as Mufasa and Scar for the event.
Wearable Art Gala 2019. Lion King theme. She roared with traditional #habesha braids and head jewelry STRAIGHT FROM ETHIOPIA (c/o @makeupbymila). 🦁 hair: @johnnywright220 & @braidedjae | makeup: @makeupbymila | styled: @jasonbolden @sandramansour || @jimmychoo || @coomijewels 📸: @makeupbymila
Thank you for having me @wacotheater Knowles and Lawson family! What a beautiful night with such gorgeous people for a great cause! Honored to have been able to make you guys dance! Made this lil Pasadena bbz dreams come true ✨ #djmillie #wearbleartgala #wacotowakanda @mstinalawson @mrrichardlawson @beyonce 📸 @sineeeaad hair by @rasheeeedah_ face beat by @jeffjonesmua
Wearable Art Gala – This years theme is “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” inspired by Disney’s forthcoming CGI remake of “The Lion King,” The gala is organized by @mstinalawson @mrrichardlawson and all proceeds go to fund Money raised from the gala also helps fund Tina’s Angels and Richard’s Warriors, a pair of mentorship initiatives that empower inner-city students ages 12 to 14. This year my dear friend @feliciahorowitz is being honored 👏🏾🙌🏾 👗. @zaydenthedesigner #wacogala #
We are honored to be at the 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala and creating the most beautiful and colorful photographs. • • • • #wearableartgala #lionking #photography #beyonce #dreaminblack #itouchbooth #experientialmarketing #eventprofs #eventplanner #eventplanning #bizbash #att
