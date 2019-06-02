Tina & Richard Lawson Host Their Third Annual ‘Wearable Art Gala’, Beyonce Beautifully Embodies ‘The Lion King’ Theme

- By Bossip Staff
Wearable Art

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

2019 Wearable Art Gala Photos

Tina and Richard Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala was once again a success. The couple invited A-List celebs to their third annual fundraiser benefitting the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) nonprofit gallery and performance space.

This year’s theme for the costume gala that’s been called the “Met West”, in comparison to NY’s Met Ball, was “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” inspired by Disney’s “The Lion King” remake in which Beyoncé stars as Nala.

With that in mind, OF COURSE, King Bey was in attendance and she didn’t disappoint. Beyoncé STUNNED in a gold bodysuit with a lion emblazoned across the chest paired with a matching cape and heels. She shared detailed pics of her costume for the evening on Instagram as well as a cute video of Blue singing “The Circle Of Life” while decked out in African garb.

Other attendees included Trailblazer Award honoree Tyler Perry…

Tyler Perry

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Kelly and Michelle who co-chaired the event with Beyonce…

View this post on Instagram

#WearableArtGala

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

and Tiffany Haddish who served as master of ceremonies.

Wearable Art

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will broadcast the Wearable Art Gala June 11 at 10pm ET/PT.

Wearable Art

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Until then, check out more pics from the flashy fundraiser on the flip.

Wearable Art

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Bey’s proteges Chloe and Halle dressed as Mufasa and Scar for the event.

View this post on Instagram

mufasa x scar 🦁 #wearableartgala

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Wearable Art Gala #wearableartgala

    A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

