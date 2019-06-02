Name A More Iconic Duo: Kenan and Kel On The Upcoming ‘All That’ Reboot and ‘Good Burger 2’ [Video]

Kenan And Kel Are Back Together To Talk All That & Good Burger 2

In the late 90’s, Kenan and Kel were absolutely killing isht–and it looks like these next couple of years are going to bring back that same energy from the nostalgic comedy duo.

Kenan Thompson has been a staple on Saturday Night Live for the past 16 seasons, breaking the record for longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history. But while he’s been in the spotlight, Kel Mitchell and their presence as a pair took a backseat…which is why it’s so exciting to see them back together now.

Complex sat down with Kenan and Kel to talk to them about their executive producer role on the upcoming reboot of All That along with giving us some information about the highly anticipated Good Burger 2.