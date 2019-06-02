Money!!! Can You Believe Cardi’s Classy Court Clothes Cost Over $13K?!

Cardi B’s Court Suit Was Costly

Friday we told you Cardi refused to take a plea deal in that strip club bottle brawl situation from last year and while we marveled over her hot pink getup — we had no idea of the price tag on said pieces.

Page Six style section did a breakdown on Cardi’s court clothes and the items total over $13K for the entire ensemble:

The hot pink Salvatore Ferragamo single-breasted silk blazer was $3200, while her matching high-waisted cotton trousers, also Ferragamo, ring in at $1,750. Cardi’s Christian Louboutin fuchsia “So Kate” 120 mm heels are $695 and at $7,000 her taupe Chanel flap bag made out of snakeskin from the brand’s pre-spring 2018 collection was the most costly item of all. If you got it, flaunt it — we guess.

According to Page Six, Cardi yelled to fans from the window of her car outside the courthouse:

“I’m tired of rapping about my p—y. Y’all already know I got good p—y. I’m tired of rapping about my money…We gonna talk this gangsta s–t…I’m too f–king lit,” referring to her new single “Press,” which she released at midnight. She concluded, “They should’ve never given a b—h from the Bronx some money.”

Pure comedy! A lot of folks believe Chanel bags are a great investment, but do you think she’ll have use of her hot pink Ferragamo suit again — or do you think her stylist will send it back to the store?