Risking It All: Catholic School Principal Resigns After Being Arrested At A Strip Club During Class Field Trip

Catholic School Principal Arrested At A Strip Club While On A Field Trip

A Catholic school principal in Louisiana has resigned from his position after being arrested at a strip club in Washington, DC.

Former Holy Family principal Michael Comeau was chaperoning a middle school trip to the nation’s capital when he was arrested at Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club in Northwest DC. According to a police report, officers discovered him when they responded to a call for “an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill.”

Police were called to the club–which is just a few blocks from the White House–to found the chaperone “standing in the roadway, refusing to move.” Police asked him to move from the street and he continued to refuse, which is when he ended up being booked for public intoxication and breaking open container laws.

Being arrested during a school field trip–and at a strip club nonetheless–would probably be grounds for a firing in just about any school system, but Comeau’s arrest is particularly egregious given that he was running a Catholic school.

Comeau resigned from his position by text early Friday morning. The Diocese of Baton Rouge released a statement about the incident later that night:

“The Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed today that Michael Comeau, principal at Holy Family School in Port Allen, was arrested on May 30 while on a school sponsored trip to Washington, DC. The incident occurred when the students on the trip were in their hotel rooms for the evening under the supervision of other chaperones. Mr. Comeau had been principal of Holy Family School for five years and prior to that time had served in public education in the surrounding area. Mr. Comeau has submitted his resignation as principal and an interim principal will be appointed.”

Moral of the story: if you’re gonna take a detour to the strip club in the middle of chaperoning a field trip, you might wanna lay low.