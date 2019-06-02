Iconic Creole Cuisine Chef And Civil Rights Icon Leah Chase Dies At 96
- By Bossip Staff
The city of New Orleans is reeling after one of its icons unfortunately passed. Leah Chase, the co-owner and executive chef of the city’s famed Dooky Chase restaurant died Saturday. The news was confirmed by her family who released a statement on Facebook.
Hailed as the “Queen of Creole Cuisine”, Leah was known nationwide for her work feeding those on the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement including Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. Later in life, she’d go on to feed sitting Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
Her historic restaurant was helmed as NOLA’s “first white-tablecloth restaurant for black patrons.”
Celebs are remembering Ms. Chase on social media.
R.I.P. to Ms. Leah Chase.
