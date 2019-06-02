DominiqueClayton: Former Mississippi Cop Accused Of Killing Black Mother He Was Allegedly Involved With

NOW:

Matthew Kinne has been denied bond. pic.twitter.com/TzkmymCCrv — Amanda WTVA (@WTVAAMANDA) May 24, 2019

Ex-Officer Matthew Kinne Accused Of Murdering Dominique Clayton

The family of a Mississippi woman is looking for answers after she was murdered allegedly by the police officer she was romantically involved with. Dominique Clayton, 32, of Memphis was shot to death in her home on May 19.

Fox 13 reports that Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne was arrested and charged in connection with Clayton’s murder. Family members told local news station that Clayton and Officer Kinne were having an affair.

Oxford police said former Officer Matthew Kinne killed her prior to his termination because he wanted to cover up their affair.

Clayton family attorney Carlos Moore is calling for the death penalty in the case saying this is capital murder, being that Kinne allegedly broke into Clayton’s house to kill her, reports Fox 13.

“If you do decide to charge this man with capital murder and if the jury decides to convict him, I will happily join the family on the front row of death by firing squad,” Moore said. Moore said that at the time of the killing, it is believed that Kinne was in uniform and on duty. He said witnesses claim they saw Kinne’s police cruiser on the street Saturday night. “He was on duty, there will be a civil rights violation action filed against the city, as well as Matthew Kinne in his official capacity,” said Moore. According to Moore, Kinne would regularly go to Clayton’s house between the hours of 1:30 and 4 a.m. while on duty. “She thought that she was pregnant, she was late, and she did think that she was pregnant. And she did tell Matthew Kinne she was pregnant by him,” Moore said.

Kinne is being held without bond. A GoFundMe has been set up for Clayton’s four children, one of which found her dead after the shooting.

GoFundMe set up for children of Mississippi mother who was murdered https://t.co/3w87djnSlt — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) May 23, 2019

R.I.P. to Dominique Clayton, this story is so crazy. We hope her family gets the justice they so deserve.