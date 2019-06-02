Anthony Joshua Is Getting FLAMED For Losing His 3 Heavyweight Titles After Posting About Breaking The Drake Curse

It Looks Like Anthony Joshua Didn’t Break The Curse After All

By now, we all know that getting a Drake co-sign is like a death-wish in the world of sports–but an even bigger jinx might be getting cocky over thinking you’ll be the one to finally break that curse.

Anthony Joshua lost his 3 heavyweight titles in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night against Andy Ruiz Jr.–who was an 11-1 underdog–by TKO in the 7th round. Commentators and fans alike are calling this loss the biggest upset since Mike Tyson lost to Buster Douglas in 1990, but signs were already pointing to this very outcome a few months ago.

Back in March, Joshua posted a picture with Drake, writing a caption he probably now regrets that read, “bout to break the curse #June1st”.

As we all know now, Anthony most definitely did not break the notorious Drake curse, instead unleashing the wrath of Twitter trolls onto himself as everyone points and laughs at the irony of what actually went down on #June1st.

Nobody: Absolutely nobody: Anthony Joshua: Bout to break the drake curse. Drake curse: Do I look like a joke to you! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ChNQQTmtNi — Fvcking TALL 😨💘 (@luckyosaze21) June 2, 2019

Drake laughing in the comments to Joshua’s caption because he knew the curse can’t be broken pic.twitter.com/fJAG8kenLO — 🥥 (@fifismusings) June 2, 2019

If Drake can ruin a whole Night King,tell me who is Anthony Joshua?🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/mDRtd5ziOU — Pètitè (@blessedkide5) June 2, 2019

Anthony Joshua: I’m going to break the drake curse Ruiz: pic.twitter.com/DvYqK4i1m0 — Zeke™️ (@juniorgunz_) June 2, 2019