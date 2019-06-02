Anthony Joshua Is Getting FLAMED For Losing His 3 Heavyweight Titles After Posting About Breaking The Drake Curse

- By Bossip Staff

Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr.

Source: Al Bello / Getty

It Looks Like Anthony Joshua Didn’t Break The Curse After All

By now, we all know that getting a Drake co-sign is like a death-wish in the world of sports–but an even bigger jinx might be getting cocky over thinking you’ll be the one to finally break that curse.

Anthony Joshua lost his 3 heavyweight titles in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night against Andy Ruiz Jr.–who was an 11-1 underdog–by TKO in the 7th round. Commentators and fans alike are calling this loss the biggest upset since Mike Tyson lost to Buster Douglas in 1990, but signs were already pointing to this very outcome a few months ago.

Back in March, Joshua posted a picture with Drake, writing a caption he probably now regrets that read, “bout to break the curse #June1st”.

As we all know now, Anthony most definitely did not break the notorious Drake curse, instead unleashing the wrath of Twitter trolls onto himself as everyone points and laughs at the irony of what actually went down on #June1st.

As for Aubrey, his track record of jinxing teams has been going strong for a while now, as evidenced by losses from the likes of Alabama football, Italy’s Roma soccer team, Conor McGregor, and Serena Williams.

When it comes to breaking that curse, though, we could be closer than anyone thinks. The Toronto Raptors came out victorious over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, even with Drake on the sidelines doing…well, exactly what Drake always does. But even if the Raptors do end up winning, that won’t be seen as a total break to the curse, since the rapper has two Warriors’ numbers tattooed on his arm.

Categories: For Your Information, Get Your Life Together, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.