Anthony Joshua Is Getting FLAMED For Losing His 3 Heavyweight Titles After Posting About Breaking The Drake Curse

As for Aubrey, his track record of jinxing teams has been going strong for a while now, as evidenced by losses from the likes of Alabama football, Italy’s Roma soccer team, Conor McGregor, and Serena Williams.
When it comes to breaking that curse, though, we could be closer than anyone thinks. The Toronto Raptors came out victorious over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, even with Drake on the sidelines doing…well, exactly what Drake always does. But even if the Raptors do end up winning, that won’t be seen as a total break to the curse, since the rapper has two Warriors’ numbers tattooed on his arm.
