Houston Hottie Megan Thee Environmentalist Schools Fans On Climate Change

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On Climate Change

Megan Thee Stallion is more than just a Houston hottie and one of the hottest rappers in the game, she’s actually well versed on the environment. The raptress took to Instagram and Twitter to share tips about going green. According to Meg her hotties should use reusable bags, eat less meat and recycling.

“If you’re already an eco friendly hottie please comment more ways to help,” she captioned the post.

Hey Hotties these are a few things I’m starting today ! If you’re already an eco friendly hottie please comment more ways to help 🍃 pic.twitter.com/rc2eSooR2z — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 1, 2019

She also said on an Instagram Live that she’d like to organize a beach cleanup.

Megan Thee Environmentalist is not only beautiful, she’s very bright. She’s currently balancing being a student at Texas Southern University and traveling the globe spitting her hot girl s***.

Are you down to be eco-friendly with Meg???