A Bigot Named Slickback: Y’all Wack A$$ President’s Fits And Natural Hair Have Been Getting Dragged Across Al B. Sure’s Internet
- By Bossip Staff
Your wack a$$ president is an embarrassment. In every way. Over the past few days he’s embarrassed in some exciting new ways, namely going directly from the golf course to a church in Virginia, then looking like a white parmesan herb in the UK. Just another day as an American.
Twitter is good at roasting the Man Who Is Going To Kill Us All and this was a grade-A masterful class in destroying DT.
Take a look at this big stupid dummy of a man and his ugla$$ fits.
Sigh. We miss you, Barack.
