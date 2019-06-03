Tommie’s FREE: Judge Orders 10 Years Probation With A Plethora Of Life Changing Conditions After Star Plead Guilty To Child Cruelty
Judge Sentences Tommie Lee To Probation With Conditions
Tommie Lee has escaped serving any jail time in the case involving her arrests for assaulting her daughter, but she will have to avoid any trouble for the next ten years or to the slammer she goes.
According to TMZ, the fired ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star was sentenced Friday in her child abuse case after pleading guilty to 5 charges. Her list of charges included first-degree cruelty to children after attacking her own daughter twice in 24 hours over a school incident. The judge gave her 10 years, but none of them will be served in prison. Instead, Tommie’s been ordered to complete a residential recovery program and 12 months of successful aftercare with licensed doctors.
But that’s not all! Tommie has a long, difficult list of conditions she has to meet if she wants to remain steel cuff free. Hit the flip to read them all.
Here’s a list of all of the conditions of Tommie’s probation:
- Tommie can’t have violent contact with a child.
- She can’t travel outside the state of Georgia without written approval.
- She can’t attend work or promo events where drugs or alcohol are present.
- She’ll also have an 11 PM curfew, pay a $1,000 fine and submit to random drug and alcohol testing.
Reportedly, she’s already out of custody and in the recovery program. The good news is Tommie will remain on probation for the rest of the sentence once the program is complete. The bad news is that if she relapses, he will serve her remaining sentence behind bars. No excuses.
Previously, Tommie Lee claimed mental health issues contributed to the behavior behind her arrests. Do YOU think she’ll take advantage of this second chance and treat herself properly?
