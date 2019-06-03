Mane Snatched: Queen NalaYoncé Blessed Pride Rock Peasants With Her Presence At Star-Studded Wearable Art Gala
Queen NalaYouncé Stuns At Wearable Art Gala
Queen Bey came thru and snatched manes with a spectacular “Nala”-inspired outfit at the WACO Theaters’ “Lion King”-themed Wearable Art Gala bursting with glitz, glam and glorious Black excellence (oh, and a guest appearance from Blue) that sent the Hive into a heart eye TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Queen NalaYoncé’s stunning Wearable Art Gala appearance on the flip.
