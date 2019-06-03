He Likes Real Butts And He Cannot Lie: ASAP Ferg Shows Love For The Ladies With Natural Bawwwdies On IG

ASAP Ferg Posts A PSA To The Ladies On The Gram With Natural Bodies

We’ve always appreciated ASAP Ferg for his intellect as well as his talents as an MC and fashion designer, but the rapper won approval from a number of notables as well as over 150,000 IG users after posting a public service announcement on IG.

Using the caption “Real sh*t” Ferg posted an iPhone note imploring women to stop going under the knife to achieve bigger assets:

Service announcement: I love all woman the way they are! Don’t feel the pressure of getting bigger boobs, or a fatter ass because the way you are is what makes you unique!!! I’m looking on the gram and I see a lot of joints that was fire and then they start messing with the lip and the hip. F**k all that!!! If you got the lil buns rock with it. If you got lil t*ts and a nice a** , wear them fancy dresses with the spaghetti strap. I’m not telling people to stop doing what makes them happy or more confident, I’m just saying you are fine the way you are shorty!!!

THIS. Ferg is such a gem for stating so precisely what many others feel — and you have to appreciate the fact that he added the caveat that people are free to do what makes THEM happy but doesn’t it feel good to see a rapper appreciate a natural body?

Rappers like Lil Yachty and G-Eazy were in Ferg’s comments cosigning his statement.

Ferg practices what he preaches too — Peep this photo of him and girlfriend Renell Medrano from Coachella:

She’s definitely a beauty — we can see why Ferg appreciates natural beauty so much!

