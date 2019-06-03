Iris Issues: Light Bright YouTuber Biannca Prince Dragged To ‘Colorist’ Hell For Questioning Newborn’s Eye Color

Biannca Prince Under Fire For Comments On Baby’s Appearance

A YouTube family with a massive following of over 3.5 million subscribers just gave birth to a precious baby girl. But was the light-skinned mama being shady to her baby over her eye color? A clip of Bianca Prince of “The Prince Family” is going around where she seems disappointed that her new baby girl doesn’t have her green eyes in a delivery vlog.

In the clip, Biannca stares at the child’s brown eyes and says, “I thought you were gonna have pretty eyes.” The baby’s brown toned daddy asks Biannca’s white mama how she felt about their baby now having light eyes. She responds “that’s ok.” Biannca then sighs that she’s gonna be “dark like DJ” and her mom says “she’s still beautiful.”

Here is Biannca, her baby daddy Damien and their other children.

Hit play at the 13:20 to see her comments. Are YOU offended by this?

