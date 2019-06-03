It Be Your Own Blood: Dad Charged With Stealing Son’s Identity & Racking Up $120K Debt In His Name

Dad Reportedly Left Son In $120k Debt After Stealing His Identity When He Was 14

One Pennsylvania father messed his son all the way up when he reportedly stole his identity.

According to WNEP, Michael Trichilo used his son’s Social Security number and racked up $120,000 in debt, completely destroying his son’s credit over the span of six years. Investigators eventually discovered that Trichilo started his fraudulent activities when his son was only 14 years old.

Michael Trichilo Jr. learned about his dad’s schemes in 2016 when he went with his dad to buy his first car and he couldn’t secure a loan. According to court documents, the son’s credit check brought up thousands of dollars’ worth of loans and credit card bills. Detectives report that Trichilo Sr. filed for bankruptcy in 2015 but continued to use his son’s identity to get money.

Court papers show that the dad promised his son he’d make things right, but he never did. Earlier this year, Trichilo’s relatives went to the police. Investigators say Michael Jr. originally wasn’t cooperating in the case, telling detectives that he did not want to file charges against his own dad, but eventually his father left him no choice.

Now at age 22, Michael Jr. could be stuck with the debt unless Trichilo Sr. takes responsibility.

The dad turned himself in at the Lackawanna County Courthouse last Friday and he was arraigned on 18 felony counts, including fraud and identity theft. He was released without having to post bail, and he’s due back to court next week.

Meanwhile, Katelyn McManamon of Penn East Federal Credit Union said this should serve as a cautionary tale for everyone to check their credit.

“You do need to be the advocate for yourself as far as credit goes, and you need to check it at least once a year,” McManamon said. “Look for any discrepancies, look for anything that may be funny, then contact that credit bureau.”