WhenTheySeeUs: Ava Duvernay & Cast Talk Themes Explored In Nail-Biting And Necessary New Netflix Series [Video]

If you haven’t seen Ava Duvernay’s powerful new Netflix series When They See Us then we highly suggest you do so. It isn’t easy to watch, but the story that the exonerated five, Ava, and cast tell is something that will move you in a way that will stay with you forever.

Netflix has produced a featurette with Ava & co. to talk about the themes of the series and the decisions made in regards to the approach they took in bringing this story to life.

Again, this series is worth your time. This story is important.