Poor Thang: Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi Spent Sunday In The Hospital After An Allergic Reaction

Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi Had An Allergic Reaction

Kylie Jenner may have been posting ads for Adidas Sunday but the reality star and beauty mogul was also pretty preoccupied with her precious princess Stormi, who spent some time at the hospital after an allergic reaction.

Kylie posted a photo of her 16-month-old daughter Stormi sleeping under a blanket on her Instagram Story with the caption:

“Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

We’re so glad that Stormi is fine now. We know allergic reactions aren’t uncommon for kids, but it seems like the Jenner/Dashians have really had an abundance of these issues. In April Kim revealed she freaked out big time after Saint had a similar scare. In response to a now deleted tweet about how mothers become lionesses when they need to protect their kids, Kim said:

“I did it this weekend when my Sainty had an allergic reaction and I jumped over the table like a hurdle lol.”

She further elaborated:

“[I] screamed call 911 and Khloe had to calm me down!” she tweeted. “I’m either super zen or so dramatic!

It doesn’t benefit you to not be calm. But let me tell you when one of my kids get injured or anything and I’m screaming and freaking everyone out https://t.co/ML73fxsALo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 8, 2019

Are your kids allergy prone? What are some of the things that you have to watch out for with babies and allergic reactions?

Ironically, Kylie just revealed last week a list of Stormi’s favorite foods — which includes sushi, edamame (from Nobu of course), rice and soy sauce and pomegranate seeds.

The kid is living a good life.

