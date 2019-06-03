Put On Blast: Ex-R. Kelly Employee Testifies To Grand Jury That He Gave Feds Multiple Underage Sex Videos

R. Kelly’s Former Employee Says He Gave Feds Multiple Underaged Sex Tapes

One of R. Kelly‘s former cronies testified to a grand jury that he had MULTIPLE video recordings of the singer having sex with underaged girls.

According to TMZ, the ex-employee said he had possession of the tapes but they now belong to the federal investigators who want to put Kelly in the bing.

We’re told the former employee told grand jurors R. Kelly paid a large sum of cash to the employee and in return, the employee handed a tape over to the singer. We’re told somehow the tape in question ended up in the hands of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

The walls are closing in on R. Kelly and his time of reckoning is right around the corner.

Can’t. Wait.