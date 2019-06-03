Summer Vibes: GoldLink Drops New Single “Joke Ting” & Announces Album Release Date

GoldLink Releases New Single “Joke Ting” & Announces New Album Date

DMV spitter GoldLink is making a comeback with a new album on the horizon.

He announced on Instagram that his second studio album will be called Diaspora and it’s set to drop on June 12. His bae Justine Skye appears on the cover art.

The announcement came with a new single called “Joke Ting” featuring Ari Pensmith, which you can check out below.

“Joke Ting” comes after GoldLink dropped his lead single “Zulu Scream” back in May. Along with all these releases, GoldLink has also launched his own Beats 1 Radio show, IFFY FM, which airs at 12pm EST on Fridays.

GoldLink first made waves on the music scene back in 2014 with The God Complex. He dropped his official debut album, At What Cost, in 2017 which was held down by the Grammy-nominated hit single “Crew.” You can check out GoldLink‘s first music video from Diaspora, “Zulu Screams,” below.