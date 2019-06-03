Tell The Truth And Shame The Devil: Malika Asks Khloe If She’s Still In Love With Tristan [VIDEO]

If you missed last night’s KUWTK have no fear, the juiciest parts are on YouTube already.

People transcribed the entire exchange where Khloe admits that Tristan “demolished” their love affair:

“I’m someone where the energy I have towards True, that’s all that matters to me,” she explained. “If that starts to be affected by me wondering, ‘What’s Tristan doing? Where is he?’ — I will be out in two f—ing seconds. Nothing is worth that for me.”

“Are you still in love?” Haqq asked.

“I am in love,” Kardashian said. “I know I love him. But still, I’m not going to act like nothing’s wrong.”

“Don’t you want that change?” said Haqq.

“Totally. But I’m not going to force that,” Kardashian said. “He counts — ‘It’s been seven months.’ I’m like, ‘So it’s been seven months.’ I’m allowed to do things when I want to do it. But he also needs to know: ‘Your one stupid weekend or whatever you did, look what it did to three years of a relationship. It just demolished it. So was that worth it for you?’ “

“I appreciate the efforts he has put in and he does self-help and therapy and whatever he does for himself, I really am grateful for that,” she continued. “And he knows I’m still trying. I don’t have to come here. That’s a huge responsibility and a weight on my shoulders to come back and forth. If I didn’t feel anything, I wouldn’t be here. But I still have to get to the next phase and then we’ll get there.’ “

“I’ve always been someone who’s like, ‘Don’t sit in your sorrow,” she added. “It is what it is, so let’s just face the facts and move on.”

At the end of the day, the relationship was still “a work in progress.”

“We’re working through things,” Kardashian said. “But I’ve also dealt with situations where I’ve ignored it. Like, ‘I forgave, so I’m moving on.’ I acted like nothing happened and that did nothing for my partner.”

“You have to face that uncomfortable music and you don’t get to decide when it’s played or not,” Haqq said. “And you know what? You can face certain things and get through certain things that other people couldn’t even fathom.”

“I know,” Kardashian said. “Cheers to being strong girls.”