Here’s What Happened At Hot 97’s Summer Jam [VIDEO]

This year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam featured performances from Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos and more, as well as numerous surprises guests including Saweetie, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg, and Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus, who performed “Old Town Road” as part of Cardi B’s set.

HOT 97 Summer Jamkicked off at the Festival Stage with the two finalists of the Who’s Next Destination Summer Jam contest, New York natives Na Boogz and Mod Da God. They were followed by Festival Stage artists Trippie Redd, City Girls, Blueface, Melii, Nicole Bus, and G4 Boyz.

Guests began entering MetLife Stadium for the main event, as Kash Doll took the stage followed by

Melii, who got the crowd bumping and grinding to her song, HML. Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold anything back, then Brooklyn’s own Casanova was up next, performing “Set Trippin” before bringing out Flipp Dinero and Afro Bas his surprise guests. Africa was in the building as the popular Nigerian artist Davido got the crowd singing along to his hit “Fall” before Rich the Kid took the stage to perform his hits including 4 Phones. He was followed by A Boogie,who got the crowd pumped with his highest-charting single, “Drowning”.

Funk Flex brought out Meek Mill, who performed “Uptown Vibes” with special guest, Fabolous, as well as his latest hit, “You Stay.” Meek Mill also honored Nipsey Hussle as the entire stadium lit up in his remembrance. Meek was followed by Migos, but the most anticipated performer of the night was Cardi B who came out on the Summer Jam stage on a three-wheeler motorbike while rocking a yellow, glitter bikini top and short shorts. Cardi was the life of the party, performing her new single,

“Press”, before bringing out City Girls to perform their hit song,”Twerk.” Tory Lanez closed out the show ‘making it rain’ money into the crowd before going into his GRAMMY Award-nominated song “LUV.”