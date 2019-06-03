Jesus Take The Wheel: Scatterbrained School Bus Driver Catches DUI With KIDS In Tow, Boozily Blames Bad Doughnut And THIS…

School Bus Driver Fails Sobriety Test, Blames Test & Bad Doughnut

When a Houston school bus driver seemed to be driving kids around while under the influence, witnesses called the cops. But according to Linda Godejohn, she was suffering from an upset stomach after eating a suspect donut — and the test was too hard.

From NYDailyNews:

“My stomach was just hurting so bad that a wheel fell off the thing, the curb,” Linda Godejohn said, according to KPRC. “That’s all it was, and going 45 mph, it’s going to whip back.” Witnesses called for help after seeing Godejohn’s bus swerve on Thursday, according to authorities. She would fail the sobriety test “miserably,” cops told the TV station. Godejohn, 55, said a doughnut she had eaten at the school had caused her distress. She told the station that she has not had a drink “in years.”

Godejohn says the sobriety test was simply too hard to pass. “I mean, I couldn’t even do it right now,” she reportedly said. NYDailyNews continues…

Godejohn was charged with driving while intoxicated and was released from jail after posting bond on Friday. YES Prep Public Schools said in a statement that “if these allegations prove true, we are furious that this driver put our students in harm’s way.”

Get a look at her mugshot HERE.