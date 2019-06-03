Emotionally Healed Ciara Talks Escaping Nayvadius And Collecting Her Russell Wilson Blessings On “Red Table Talk” [Video]

Jada, Willow, and Adrienne sit at the Red Table with Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara to discuss how she is healing her emotional scars and turning them into beauty marks.

Ciara also talks about how she overcame pain and distrust in her breakup with ex-fiancee Future to now flourishing in her loving marriage to NFL star, Russell Wilson. Ci Ci also hints that it’s still a process blending her family with Baby Future having two daddies…