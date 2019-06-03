Billi GOAT: Jay-Z Becomes First Billionaire Hip-Hop Artist/Businessman According To Forbes, Breakdown Is Bonkers

Jay-Z Becomes First Billionaire Rapper

The folks at Forbes have been pocket-watching Jay-Z for quite some time and the Brooklyn-born businessman is well aware of this as he famously-rapped on his American Gangster hit “Roc Boys”:

“Take what the Forbes figured and figure more…”

Well, all that figuring has led them to this conclusion, Jay-Z is worth $1 billion. The breakdown of that 10-figure net worth is pretty impressive for anyone, even more so considering that he started on a street corner in Marcy Projects.

Flip the page to see how H-to-the-O-V has been bringin’ in the bucks.

Armand de Brignac: $310 million

Cash & investments: $220 million (including $70 million stake in Uber)

D’Ussé: $100 million

Tidal: $100 million (There were a LOT of jokes and pointed critiques about Jay’s streaming service back in 2015. Who do you think is laughing now?)

Roc Nation: $75 million (It’s the ROC, you bankers!)

Music catalog: $75 million

    Art collection: $70 million

    Real estate: $50 million

