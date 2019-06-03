Billi GOAT: Jay-Z Becomes First Billionaire Hip-Hop Artist/Businessman According To Forbes, Breakdown Is Bonkers

Jay-Z Becomes First Billionaire Rapper

The folks at Forbes have been pocket-watching Jay-Z for quite some time and the Brooklyn-born businessman is well aware of this as he famously-rapped on his American Gangster hit “Roc Boys”:

“Take what the Forbes figured and figure more…”

Well, all that figuring has led them to this conclusion, Jay-Z is worth $1 billion. The breakdown of that 10-figure net worth is pretty impressive for anyone, even more so considering that he started on a street corner in Marcy Projects.

