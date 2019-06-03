Billi GOAT: Jay-Z Becomes First Billionaire Hip-Hop Artist/Businessman According To Forbes, Breakdown Is Bonkers
The folks at Forbes have been pocket-watching Jay-Z for quite some time and the Brooklyn-born businessman is well aware of this as he famously-rapped on his American Gangster hit “Roc Boys”:
“Take what the Forbes figured and figure more…”
Well, all that figuring has led them to this conclusion, Jay-Z is worth $1 billion. The breakdown of that 10-figure net worth is pretty impressive for anyone, even more so considering that he started on a street corner in Marcy Projects.
Armand de Brignac: $310 million
Cash & investments: $220 million (including $70 million stake in Uber)
D’Ussé: $100 million
Tidal: $100 million (There were a LOT of jokes and pointed critiques about Jay’s streaming service back in 2015. Who do you think is laughing now?)
Roc Nation: $75 million (It’s the ROC, you bankers!)
Music catalog: $75 million
Art collection: $70 million
Real estate: $50 million
