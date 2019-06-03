Saweetie Drops “CLAWS” Remix To Sexy Azz Summer Jam “My Type” Ft Niecy Nash, Karreuche, & More

If you’re a viewer of TNT’s hit series “Claws”, and a fan of the sweet sampled melodies of breakout artist Saweetie, you’ll enjoy this video for sure.

Giving visuals that invoke a new vibe for “My Type”, baby girl has definitely come through with the woman empowerment “boss motivation” theme.

Partnering with the network, Saweetie is unveiled a Claws-themed remixed version of her hot single, “My Type,” from her chart-topping EP, ICY (ICY/Artistry Records/Warner Records), along with a new Claws music video featuring Niecy Nash, Primetime Emmy® winner Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, and more! Check it out above!