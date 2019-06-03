ItsAboveMe: Snifflin’, Sobbin’, Slur-Spewing Soup Cookie Inspires Incidental Internet Irreverence, Interred Ancestor Be Damned

#ItsAboveMe Viral Video Sparks Hilarious Social Media Response

If you haven’t born witness to the greatness that is the now-famous viral video known as #ItsAboveMe, then press play on the tweet below…

I called a FUCKIN NIGGER at work… this how it played out 😂 #KillEmWithKindness pic.twitter.com/2Mftkj2eOg — NoFridayy🛸 (@craignofridayy) June 3, 2019

This video will go down as one of the most prolific moments on social media history and this young man has become the Bran Stark of the 240-character realm known as Black Twitter.

His fortitude, resolve, and unflappable nature in the face of a tearful racist brings joy and happiness to our cold, unforgiving hearts.

#ItsAboveMe is the long awaited vaccine to “I was told by Apple Care.” pic.twitter.com/SIluWzyIIU — Jerry L Barrow (@JLBarrow) June 3, 2019

