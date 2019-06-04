Here’s What Happened When Disney Revealed NalaYoncé’s Godly Voice In “The Lion King”

Disney Reveals Beyoncé’s “Nala” Voice & Shatters Twitter

Everyone’s buzzing over Disney’s new “Lion King” teaser that (FINALLY) features Beyonce’s Godly “Nala” voice in a stunning development that raised the bar for quite possibly the biggest movie event of 2019.

me listening to Beyoncé as Nala in the new "Lion King" trailer as if I don't already know exactly what her voice sounds like pic.twitter.com/5fEzERsvJz — manny (@mannyfidel) June 3, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over NalaYoncé’s beautifully husky voice on the flip.