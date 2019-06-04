Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 CFDA’s?

- By Bossip Staff
Ciara Wilson 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Jackie Brown / SplashNews / Splash News

Ciara, J.Lo And Jhene Aiko Among Stars Who Shined At CFDA Awards

It was another big night for the fashion world Monday, with many of the top designers, models and celebrities heading to the Brooklyn Museum for the annual CFDA Awards honoring the best in their business. The event calls for top designers to bring along muses wearing their creations and the fashion never disappoints.

Vera Wang Ciara 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Jackie Brown / SplashNews / Splash News

Some of our favorite looks for the night included Ciara, wearing Vera Wang… We only wish she’d smiled more on the red carpet.

La La Vasquez Anthony 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: John's PKI / SplashNews / Splash News

La La is always shining too.

Jennifer Lopez 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Jackie Brown/ SplashNews / Splash News

J.Lo brought out her beautiful flat belly

Jhene Aiko 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: John's PKI / SplashNews / Splash News

But one of our FAVES had to be Jhene Aiko who was dressed by last year’s big winner, Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond… AKA Kerbito. Yep. That’s one bada** black designer. And speaking of bada**es, in addition to Jhene he also brought along Joey Bada$$, ASAP Ferg, Joan Smalls and Deray Mckesson.

Pretty dope right. As you can see June Ambrose hosted the carpet for the CFDA’s

June Ambrose Attends 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Janet Mayer/ SplashNews / Splash News

Always a mood.

Hit the flip for more great fashion.

Christian Siriano and Ashley Graham attend 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Janet Mayer/ SplashNews / Splash News

Yes! Cristian Siriano and Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

That’s what you call casket sharp.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: John's PKI / SplashNews / Splash News

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert “kicked it” on the carpet

Iman Shumpert 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: John's PKI / SplashNews / Splash News

Swae Lee 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Jackie Brown / SplashNews / Splash News

Swae Lee showed off his swag

Halima Aden 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

We’re always happy to see Halima Aden

Laura Harrier attends 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Janet Mayer/ SplashNews / Splash News

Laura Harrier is so beautiful isn’t she?

Laura Harrier attends 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Janet Mayer/ SplashNews / Splash News

Alek Wek attends 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Janet Mayer/ SplashNews / Splash News

Alek Wek made it be known she is a capital M Model!

