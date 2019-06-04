Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 CFDA’s?

Ciara, J.Lo And Jhene Aiko Among Stars Who Shined At CFDA Awards

It was another big night for the fashion world Monday, with many of the top designers, models and celebrities heading to the Brooklyn Museum for the annual CFDA Awards honoring the best in their business. The event calls for top designers to bring along muses wearing their creations and the fashion never disappoints.

Some of our favorite looks for the night included Ciara, wearing Vera Wang… We only wish she’d smiled more on the red carpet.

La La is always shining too.

J.Lo brought out her beautiful flat belly

But one of our FAVES had to be Jhene Aiko who was dressed by last year’s big winner, Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond… AKA Kerbito. Yep. That’s one bada** black designer. And speaking of bada**es, in addition to Jhene he also brought along Joey Bada$$, ASAP Ferg, Joan Smalls and Deray Mckesson.

Pretty dope right. As you can see June Ambrose hosted the carpet for the CFDA’s

Always a mood.

Hit the flip for more great fashion.