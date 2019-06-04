Brother Love WHO?! “Black Love” Endorser Diddy Is Getting Dragged For Dating Yet Another Non-Black Woman

Diddy Dragged For Being A Hypocrite?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs might want to rethink his brand for some followers who say he’s being a hypocrite.

The 49-year-old is famously known for preaching “Black Love” all over social media for the past few years. But maybe that has more to do with economics than romantic feelings? The mogul usually uses the hashtag to shout out his Black colleagues making moves in the financial space and when he’s bragging about his own Blackness.

He did, however, spill his feeling recently about his “Super Black Love” with the late Kim Porter. After Kim’s passing, Diddy seemed to regret how things went between him in his soulmate.

We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love 🖤 — Diddy (@Diddy) November 18, 2018

But this didn’t stop him from Copping a new girlfriend who happens to be Asian. Diddy’s pattern seems to be impregnating Black women (Kim Porter, Misa Hylton, Sarah Chapman) and parading around publicly with “exotic” women (J. Lo, Cassie and now Gina).

Diddy recently showed his affection for Gina Huynh on IG live. The model doesn’t not only fit his “Black Love” aesthetic but she 24 years his junior. Now he’s getting dragged for it…

Do YOU think Diddy is being a huge hypocrite in his brand compared to his actual preference? This seems to be the consensus:

Diddy been preaching about “Black Love” for the longest time, even changed his name to “LOVE” but went ahead to get himself a pretty-little-Asian-thingy (no offence to her, she’s beautiful). Black girls! Stay woke. This people don’t practice what they preach. — ssǝɯʇoɥ (@_almosta90skid) June 1, 2019

