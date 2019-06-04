Rihanna Is Reportedly The Wealthiest Female Musician On PLANET EARTH

Forbes Names Rihanna The Wealthiest Female Musician In The World

Yesterday, Forbes announced Jay-Z has officially reached billionaire status (the first-ever Hip-Hop artist to do so). Today, the publication names Rihanna the wealthiest female musician on the whole gotdamn PLANET. Shout out to Roc Nation!

“Famous first as a singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, age 31, has since evolved into a style icon and makeup entrepreneur—and soon she’ll be the first black woman in charge of a major luxury fashion house. All those efforts add up to a $600 million fortune, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world, ahead of the likes of Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million),” Forbes reports. “Most of that comes not from music but from her partnership with LVMH, the French luxury goods giant run by billionaire Bernard Arnault,” the site adds. “Rihanna (pronounced Ri-Ann-ah, not Ri-Ah-nah as she recently clarified) and LVMH co-own the makeup brand Fenty Beauty. It launched in September 2017 at Sephora, another LVMH brand, and online at FentyBeauty.com, quickly becoming a viral success. Fenty Beauty racked up a reported $100 million in sales in its first few weeks, propelled by Rihanna’s fame and 71 million Instagram followers.”

Fenty Beauty is worth more than $3 billion and Rihanna reportedly owns 15% of the company. And y’all wonder why we ain’t heard a PEEP from Rihanna on the music side of things — Rih Rih is getting that Fenty COIN, ahkay?! Click HERE for her full shmoney breakdown.