The Breakfast Club: Kirk Franklin Talks The Word Of God, Healing From Trauma, New Album ‘Long Live Love’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kirk Franklin Interview On The Breakfast Club
Kirk Franklin sat down with The Breakfast Club to promote his new album ‘Long Live Love’ and talk about God, healing, and a whole lot more.
Mr. “Stomp” also talked briefly about his relationship with Kanye West and how he feels about his “Sunday Service”.
Thoughts?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.