Mindy Kaling Reveals Plans For Her 40th Birthday & Talks Feeling Less Famous Than Everyone Else At The Met Gala [Video]

Mindy Kaling Talks To Ellen About Her New Movie Late Night And More

Actress, comedian, and writer Mindy Kaling is about to celebrate her 40th birthday–but she told Ellen that even though she’s planning a group trip to Las Vegas, she’s not celebrating it like some people might expect. She also talked about writing her new movie Late Night specifically for Emma Thompson, despite having never met the British actress before.

In another clip, Mindy explained how her 1-year-old daughter acts like fictional mob boss Tony Soprano. She also chatted about feeling way less famous than other superstars at the Met Gala this year.

Check out Kaling’s interview below to hear what she had to say: