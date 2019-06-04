Jesus Take The Thugger Wheel: Young Thug’s Pint-Size Daughter Is Caught Cruising Behind Wheel Of Car, Sparking Social Media Outrage [Video]

Young Thug’s Young Daughter Is Caught On Video Driving Car, Causing Social Media Outrage

Young Thug is facing some daddy heat after footage of his young daughter surfaced on social media of her driving on a public road.

The clip was shared by TheShadeRoom and it clearly shows the young girl driving on a public road that’s empty, but yea….it’s still a public road, and the kid didn’t even have a seatbelt on.

At one point in the video, an adult’s hand reaches out to assist the girl in her steering. You can check out the clip, which has no audio, below…

There’s no word on who the adult is, but social media was not happy. Several celebs commented on the clip, including Ex-NBA star Matt Barnes who wrote, “Stupid.”

Meanwhile, Tyrese commented, “I’m almost sure DFCS is gonna see this.”

Then, Love & Hip Hop star Milan Christopher simply typed, “Oh he going to jail.”

Social media star and comedian GotDamnZoe hilariously wrote, “It’s above me.”

Granted, there were some people that said they used to do such “fun” and “cutesy” things with their parents when they were kids, but they were usually sitting in the parent’s lap.

This lil thugger girl is lap-less and seatbelt-less.

Lawd Jesus, please secure the wheel.