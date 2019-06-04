Messy Divorces: Middle Aged Ex-NBAer Marcus Camby Accused Of Exposing Wife To STDs & Conceiving Secret Side Seed

Marcus Camby Divorce Details Exposed

Wife of ex-NBA star Marcus Camby has filed for divorce from her hubby after his infidelities allegedly exposed her to his STDs. Not only that, Eva Camby is fed up with the baller reportedly fathering a secret child during their 14 years of marriage.

Apparently, Camby was dragged to court woman named Noemi Valdez in December 2018 over a child he fathered in 2011. Camby pays $4,000 a month in child support for the baby girl, Makiah Camby, according to The Blast. Before they reached a custody agreement, Valdez accused Camby of having a “pattern of child neglect.”

Eva Camby (pictured right above)and Marcus Camby share two daughters. She named his secret seed as one of the reasons she decided to split the marriage.

According to divorce documents obtained by The Blast, Eva Camby accuses Marcus of causing her personal injuries and claims he “repeatedly and continuously committed adultery, including fathering an extra-martial child in her divorce petition. Eva wants their prenuptial agreement they signed in 2005 to be tossed, saying it is “unconscionable” and claims she signed the deal “under duress.”

Marcus Camby has responded to the divorce petition. He asked the judge to enforce their 2005 prenuptial agreement. He is also seeking 50/50 custody of their kids and wanted the judge to order his ex to not trash him on social media or hide their kids from him.

Yikes!