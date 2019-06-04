To Have & To Hold: Charlotte: OWN’s Queen City Couples Talk Open Marriages & Their Sizzling Season

For your viewing pleasure…

“To Have & To Hold: Charlotte” Cast Talk Their New Show

Oprah’s OWN network has a new show that you’ve gotta see ESPECIALLY if you’re a proponent for sweet melaniny marriages.

BOSSIP recently chatted with the cast of “To Have & To Hold: Charlotte” about their sizzling season that highlights affluent and attractive black couples in the Queen City who deal with real issues.

During a roundtable in Atlanta, three of the show’s five couples told BOSSIP about their sweet black love stories.

On hand were the Socialites, Alane Paraison and Yandrick Paraison, who host extravagant affairs and despite some previous financial challenges, they’re clearly the Joneses that everyone wants to keep up with.

Following them, there’s the sexually charged DINKS (DOUBLE INCOME NO KIDS), Darhyl Pulley and Christine Pulley, who (re)consummate their marriage every 48 hours or less and love having the freedom to party.

Lastly, there’s the Empty Nesters, Ursula Douglas, and Clinton Douglas, who told BOSSIP they enjoy naked yoga and eat vegan food in their happy kid-free home.

These playful pairings were down to answer some of our tough questions and gave candid answers about the personal ins and outs of their marriages.

According to Clinton, if he HAD to do a wife swap with any of the other husbands he’d pick Alaine because he KNOWS they’d have tons of fun together—despite being still strongly attracted to his wife. He admitted to BOSSIP that the first thing he noticed when he met Ursula was “her shape” and that her “a** was crazy in this leopard print dress”, their bond is still strong years later.

The other couples weren’t too keen on a wife swap idea, however, and that could be because they’re all strongly against open marriages and hall passes.

“She reminds me constantly about how she’s gonna kill me in my sleep,” said Darhyl about his wife Christine who would NEVER go for a hall pass. “Seriously, it’s not a joke. I’m scared to death of this woman. “And really with Alane, she’s got all the girls in Charlotte scared,” added Yandrick who also declined the idea of sharing his spouse. “They won’t even come talk to me.” “Try it!” added Alane.

Welp!

On the flip, the couples tell us all about the secrets to strong coupledom.