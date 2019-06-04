Guess Who’s Bizzack?! #RHOA’s Apollo Nida FREE From Jail Early [Details]

Apollo Nida Released From Prison Early

According to a RadarOnline report Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida has been released from prison. Apollo’s first release date was August 29, 2020, but lucky for him, a federal judge reduced Nida’s sentence by a full year in March. The former ‘RHOA’ actor is currently transitioning from his Federal lock up after being imprisoned on fraud charges.

Parks’ ex-husband was originally sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud. He cashed stolen checks and laundered over $2.3 million through fake bank accounts.

A spokesperson for RRM Philadelphia confirmed that Nida has been released from Fort Dix Correctional Facility and is in their halfway house.“He will be here until October 15, 2019,” the spokesperson said.

Good for him. We’re sure Apollo’s fiancee is elated. Nida and Sherien Almufti have been together since 2016.