Keeping Up With The Kardashian Kiddos: North West’s Precious Pet Hamster Has A Sad Ending, Plus Peep The Latest Shots Of Kim, Khloe & Kylie’s Baby Shark Seeds [VIDEO]

North West’s Pet Hamster Dies

You guys may recall a couple of episodes back, Khloe Kardashianhad North for the day and wanted to leave a great impression on her — so she purchased a pet hamster for KimYe’s eldest child. Well Kim Kardashian didn’t really appreciate that too much at the time and she appreciates it even less now — because it looks like North’s pet loses his life on the next episode. Check out the clip below:

So sad right? If you were Kim, how would you break the bad news? Tune in to “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Sunday night at 9PM ET/PT on E! for the answer.

But in better North West news — Kim revealed her eldest went into big sis mode helping little bro Saint get ready for his turn in the kids choir at Kanye’s Sunday Service recently.

I forgot to post last weeks Sunday Service . This was Saints first time singing in the choir so North made sure he knew the words. pic.twitter.com/nA3IqRNtTY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2019

Super cute right… Check out this clip of North from this week’s service too:

North is loving it! ✨ pic.twitter.com/TASzFIdi1V — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2019

Adorbs. We can’t leave Chicago out either. Hit the flip for the latest photos of Baby Chi, Stormi and True doing the “triplet” thang.