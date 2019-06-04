Keeping Up With The Kardashian Kiddos: North West’s Precious Pet Hamster Has A Sad Ending, Plus Peep The Latest Shots Of Kim, Khloe & Kylie’s Baby Shark Seeds [VIDEO]
North West’s Pet Hamster Dies
You guys may recall a couple of episodes back, Khloe Kardashianhad North for the day and wanted to leave a great impression on her — so she purchased a pet hamster for KimYe’s eldest child. Well Kim Kardashian didn’t really appreciate that too much at the time and she appreciates it even less now — because it looks like North’s pet loses his life on the next episode. Check out the clip below:
So sad right? If you were Kim, how would you break the bad news? Tune in to “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Sunday night at 9PM ET/PT on E! for the answer.
But in better North West news — Kim revealed her eldest went into big sis mode helping little bro Saint get ready for his turn in the kids choir at Kanye’s Sunday Service recently.
Super cute right… Check out this clip of North from this week’s service too:
Adorbs. We can’t leave Chicago out either. Hit the flip for the latest photos of Baby Chi, Stormi and True doing the “triplet” thang.
Looks like Baby Sharks had all the girls happy
