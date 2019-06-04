Seen On The Scene: Trappy And 2 Chainz Host ATL Screening Of “Secret Life Of Pets 2”

Trappy And 2 Chainz Host ATL Screening Of “Secret Life Of Pets 2”

Hip-hop’s favorite pup Trappy Goyard and his human 2 Chainz hosted a special screening of THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 at Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station in Atlanta. Illumination’s tenth feature is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 comedic blockbuster that had the biggest opening weekend ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.

Packed with Illumination’s signature irreverence and subversive humor, this new chapter explores the emotional lives of our pets, the deep bond between them and the families that love them, and answers the question that has long intrigued every pet owner: What are your pets really doing when you’re not at home? Don’t forget to check out the animated comedy in theaters everywhere June 7, and check out more exclusive event photos on the flip!