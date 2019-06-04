Will You Be Watching?! Showtime Orders ‘Ready for War,’ A Docuseries Executive Produced By Drake

Drake Is Working On A New Docuseries For Showtime

A four-part docuseries focused on the hurdles many immigrant soldiers in the U.S. face, titled Ready for War, has been picked up by Showtime. The series is executive produced by Drake and Future the Prince, among others, and marks the Dream Crew duo’s latest venture into the television realm.

DreamCrew, if you’re unfamiliar, is a co-venture between Aubrey Drake Graham and Adel Future Nur. “DreamCrew currently functions as both a management company and entertainment group; Producing Film, Television and special Projects as well as overseeing Drake’s professional career and business portfolio.”

According to a report from Deadline, the show will take a close look at the “cause and effect of deporting U.S. military veterans and their forced recruitment by Mexican drug cartels.” Andrew Renzi and Nick Boak co-created Ready for War, which will touch on other issues related to military life including PTSD and substance abuse. The series will also feature interviews with politicians, journalists, and more on the unsettling topic of deporting these veterans.

Before this upcoming foray into television, Drake and Future the Prince also had a hand in HBO’s highly anticipated Euphoria starring Zendaya. The series—an American rendition of the Israeli series of the same name—premieres later this month.

Will you be watching?!