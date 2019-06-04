Bruh: Hating Heteros In Boston Pettily Plan ‘Straight Pride’ Parade

Straight Pride Parade Planned In Boston

The heterosexual hate is much realer than we thought ouchea. Some straight folks in Boston filed a discrimination complaint against the City of Boston regarding this month’s Gay Pride parade in the city. The hetero haters have also decided to have a pride weekend of their own — a Straight Pride Parade.

Carolyn Ryan, Assistant Managing Editor of the New York Times, shared a tweet on Thursday by hetoro hype man Mark Sahady, detailing the upcoming (and idiotic) Boston Straight Pride Parade that’s scheduled to take place in August. Sahady wrote:

“We filed a discrimination complaint and it appears that the City of Boston understands they would lose in litigation. The city is now working with us on the parade. We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles. The tentative date is 8/31 but will be finalized in the next few weeks.”

“Straight Pride” parade planned in Boston. With floats. pic.twitter.com/JcTsGRjNPn — carolynryan (@carolynryan) June 4, 2019

Needless to say, folks on social media aren’t having it.

i can't wait for the straight pride parade pic.twitter.com/EPhNxt51jj — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) June 4, 2019

Didn't Boston already have a Straight Pride Parade? pic.twitter.com/c9bbNc2iQi — LadyL RN ☀️🇺🇸 (@LadyLecondoliak) June 4, 2019

the straight pride parade in boston should have a completely straight parade route, i thought i'd save them some time by drawing one pic.twitter.com/afbUi8mtnu — pun the jewels (@failnaut) June 4, 2019

Sighhhh. Thoughts?