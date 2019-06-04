Shook Ones: Ex-NFL Baller Jamaal Charles Is Scared To DEATH Of This Hairy-A$$ Spider Trying To “Attack” Him [Video]

Jamaal Charles Runs Scared From A Spider

Jamaal Charles has been hit by some of the biggest men walking the earth and none of them scared him as much as this hairy 8-legged beast that was hanging out on his patio.

The folks at TMZ got footage of Jamaal scurrying away in fear for his life and while many of you can relate to his arachnophobia, this still funny as hell.

LMFAO!