Central Park Five: Korey Wise Reveals Why He Stayed In New York City — Even After Being Falsely Incarcerated [Video]

Korey Wise Answers Questions At “When They See Us” Premiere

The depiction of Korey Wise’s prison experience was a tough pill to swallow in Netflix’s “When They See Us“! After all that the falsely accused man went through, he was the only one of his peers arrested during that fateful time who remained in NYC after they were released and cleared of charges. The other five guys migrated south. But why did Korey stay?

He tells BlackTree TV, its simple math:

“This is my roots. I can’t speak for no other. This is my roots. This my home. I have no problem visiting, but this is my home.”

After his release, Korey partakes in the Innocence Project to help free more innocent incarcerated folks like him.