Grab The Rope: Viral Meemaw’s Stomach-Churning Chopper Rescue Video Has Twitter WHEEZING

Viral Chopper Rescue Video Sparks Memes

In the words of Nicki Minaj on Roman’s Holiday: ‘This right here might make a bish DIE…’

The WILD helicopter rescue of a 74-year-old woman has gone viral because of the way the lady was spinning out of control! While she was being hoisted up into the chopper, the unnamed lady started to circle faster than a spinning top. Reportedly, she suffered an injury while hiking up a mountain in Phoenix. Their local Fire Department captain admits the rescue didn’t go as planned.

Hit place to see how they spun this lady a million times. Is she OKAY?!

WILD HELICOPTER RESCUE: Firefighters say a 74-year-old woman had to be flown off of Piestewa Peak this morning after she suffered an injury while hiking. STORY: https://t.co/H4HavJnsgn pic.twitter.com/2FPQR0qiZ9 — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 4, 2019

Of course, this poor woman’s mishap turned into undeniable JOKES. Folks are doing their own edits of the video.

What the helicopter rescue guy sees VS what she sees pic.twitter.com/1nf92zklZz — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) June 4, 2019