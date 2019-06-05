Grab The Rope: Viral Meemaw’s Stomach-Churning Chopper Rescue Video Has Twitter WHEEZING
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Viral Chopper Rescue Video Sparks Memes
In the words of Nicki Minaj on Roman’s Holiday: ‘This right here might make a bish DIE…’
The WILD helicopter rescue of a 74-year-old woman has gone viral because of the way the lady was spinning out of control! While she was being hoisted up into the chopper, the unnamed lady started to circle faster than a spinning top. Reportedly, she suffered an injury while hiking up a mountain in Phoenix. Their local Fire Department captain admits the rescue didn’t go as planned.
Hit place to see how they spun this lady a million times. Is she OKAY?!
Of course, this poor woman’s mishap turned into undeniable JOKES. Folks are doing their own edits of the video.
Hit the flip to see w
ho’s going to HELL for this more jokes!
Continue Slideshow
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.