The Brickhouse Effect: Megan The Stallion Announces Her Very First “Hottie Beach Clean Up” In California

Megan Thee Stallion Announces “Hotte Beach Clean Up”

Megan Thee Stallion is already diversifying her public portfolio even as a relatively new artist. We recently reported that Meg was on her IG live talking to the Hotties about doing a beach clean up. Days later, Meg was sharing a variety of tips that can help her fans go green via Twitter.

Today, we get word that young Tina Snow has expeditiously put her money where her mouth is by officially announcing her first ever “Hottie Beach Clean Up”.

Between political analyst Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion as the head administrator of the EPA, America might just recover fro four years of Trump after all.