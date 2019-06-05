Ho Sit Down: White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama “Ape In Heels” Sentenced To Prison For $18,000 Fraud

Woman Who Called Michelle Obama “Ape” Sentence To Prison

Some of us are old enough to remember a time when there were Black people living in the White House. Ironically, despite our love and affection for those Black people, a great number of Americans despised the then-residents of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave as much as we despise the current residents of said address. Go figure.

Anywho, one of the people who made their displeasure vocal was Pamela Taylor, the director of a West Virginia non-profit org called Clay County Development Corp. Here’s Pamela’s Facebook commentary on the esteemed First Lady:

It will be so refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady back in the White House. I’m tired of seeing an Ape in heels.

Yes, Pamela capitalized “Ape”, something that even an ape would know not to do, but we digress.

According to The Independent, Pamela is now in prison for fraud after being fired from her gig at the non-profit. A judge sentenced her to 10 months in prison for embezzling $18,000 in disaster relief funds from her former job. Money that was to aid desperate families who had undergone hardship after natural disaster.

“There’s no such thing as a little bit of FEMA fraud,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “Taylor’s fraudulent scheme took FEMA dollars away from those who needed it the most… Federal disaster benefits are critical to rebuilding infrastructure, homes and lives – not for lining the pockets of individuals who suffered no loss

A mayo-based devil, we say.

In addition to the prison time, Pamela has been fined $10,000 and ordered to pay back the $18,149.04, ESPECIALLY the ¢4.

Adios, ho! *waves with glee*