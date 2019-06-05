RIP iTunes: Apple Announces iTunes Will Be Shut Down By Fall 2019

Apple Is Doing Away With iTunes In Favor Of Other Apps

It’s definitely the end of an era.

Although…

If you’re some lowlife still living off iTunes instead of the various options for streaming services then shame on you.

No judgment though.

According to CNBC, Apple announced at their annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that they’ll be officially shutting down iTunes, its 18-year-old digital media software. To take its place, Mac users will have three separate apps for music, podcasts and TV. The transition will go down when the macOS Catalina, the latest Mac operating system, debuts in the fall.

If you’re still someone who uses iTunes and has your loads of illegal downloads and favorite hard-to-find CDs uploaded to your library, rest assured. Apple confirmed that your iTunes content won’t just vanish from the digital universe.

“Users will have access to their entire music library, whether they downloaded the songs, purchased them or ripped them from a CD,” a press release read.

The company explained that when Mac users update their software, the music currently in their library will transfer to the Apple Music app. Meanwhile, T.V. and movie purchases will transfer to the Apple TV app. Mac users will be able to access the iTunes Music Store within the Music app, and they can buy movies and T.V. shows in the TV app. Windows users will witness no change in their iTunes experience, and iTunes Store gift cards are still valid.

For folks who want to keep their digital files forever, you can feel free to download them to an external hard drive or upload them to a cloud service.

It’s a new world folks, and Apple is running it…

At least for now.