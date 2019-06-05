Fabulous, Omari Hardwick, Styles P, & More Join Dave East In Celebrating His 31st Birthday In NYC

Dave East Celebrates His 31’st Birthday With Private Dinner In NYC

Dave East celebrated his 31st birthday with a private dinner hosted at New York’s Public Hotel. Party guests including Omari Hardwick, Fabolous, Dapper Dan, Ari Melber, Styles P, DJ Clue, Paul Rosenberg, Rich Isaacson, Steve Rifkind.

Peter Bittenbender dressed in blue and white, popped Dave East’s custom bottles of Lux Belaire, which feature East’s face on an innovative luminescent label. Looked like a lituation? Check out more on the flip!