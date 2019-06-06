Designer Bae Melody Ehsani Drops “Claws” Inspired Collection For Season Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
In anticipation of season three of the hit drama series CLAWS (premiering Sunday 6/9), TNT will partner with influential fashion designer Melody Ehsani to release a limited-edition capsule collection! Inspired by the talented, women-led cast and crew of Claws, the ten-style collection references iconic scenes, moments and outfits from the show.
The collection represents the show’s values of being a boss lady, women’s empowerment and celebrating with your crew and will be worn by variety of influencers and cast members (Karreuche Tran, Niecy Nash, etc.) in the coming weeks!
