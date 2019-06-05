Whip Appeal: YFN Lucci Just Wrapped His 400K Maybach With The Artwork From His New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape
YFN Lucci Celebrates “Most Added” Song “All Night Long” And New Mixtape
Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has a lot to celebrate this week, starting with the addition of his new single “All Night Long,” featuring Trey Songz as this week’s #1 MOST ADDED song at urban radio. Produced by Grammy-winning duo Ayo & Keyz alongside platinum-selling producer Hitmaka, “All Night Long,” has already hit multiple playlists such as Spotify’s coveted “New Music Friday,” “Signed XOXO,” and “Release Radar,” Apple Music’s “Best of the Week,” “The Plug,” “Hot Tracks, “and many more across all DSPs.
But we also wanted to make sure you’d noticed Lucci has a new mixtape coming, “650Luc,” which he’s been promoting so heavily he had the mixtape art added to his $400K Maybach.
View this post on Instagram
YOU EVER SEEN A $400,000 MIX-TAPE COVER??? 😹 💽 🤷🏽♂️ ///650LUC #GANGSTAGRILLZ HOSTED BY: @DJDRAMA DROPPING 6.21.19 AND TO ALL MY FANS B4 YALL GET TO WRITING UNDER THIS POST ABOUT #WMW3 I ASK THAT YALL RIDE IN MY #650 WITH ME UNTIL I DROP #WISHMEWELL3 🙏🏽 I’M DROPPING THIS PROJECT FOR YALL!!! HOW MANY SONGS SHOULD I PUT ON THIS TAPE??? YALL LET ME KNOW #ASAP??? #YFNBC #THINKITSAGAME #650LUC
The DJ Drama-hosted mixtape is set for release on June 21, 2019.
Hit the flip for a few more photos and videos
View this post on Instagram
TALKING TO MYSELF THE OTHER DAY 😹🤷🏽♂️ . . . ME: A ///650LUC, YOU REALLY ABOUT TO FUCK THEM UP THIS SUMMER WHEN YOU DROP THIS GANGSTA GRILLZ!!! 💽😹 . . . ///650LUCCI: HELL YEA & WE DROPPING THIS BITCH ON THE 1ST DAY OF SUMMER TOO (6.21.19) 🚀 🌙 . . . ME: @DJDRAMA YOU READY?” . . . @DJDRAMA: LONG OVER DUE!! ALL 3 OF US: 😂😂😂 . . . ME: FOLLOWERS I’M DROPPING THIS PROJECT FOR YALL!!! HOW MANY SONGS SHOULD I PUT ON THIS TAPE & WHO SHOULD I WORK WITH FAR AS OTHER ARTIST??? LET ME KNOW ASAP! . . . #YFNBC #THINKITSAGAME #650TAK #650LUC #GANGSTAGRILLZ Cover by : @remain3k
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.