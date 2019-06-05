Whip Appeal: YFN Lucci Just Wrapped His 400K Maybach With The Artwork From His New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape

YFN Lucci Celebrates “Most Added” Song “All Night Long” And New Mixtape

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has a lot to celebrate this week, starting with the addition of his new single “All Night Long,” featuring Trey Songz as this week’s #1 MOST ADDED song at urban radio. Produced by Grammy-winning duo Ayo & Keyz alongside platinum-selling producer Hitmaka, “All Night Long,” has already hit multiple playlists such as Spotify’s coveted “New Music Friday,” “Signed XOXO,” and “Release Radar,” Apple Music’s “Best of the Week,” “The Plug,” “Hot Tracks, “and many more across all DSPs.

But we also wanted to make sure you’d noticed Lucci has a new mixtape coming, “650Luc,” which he’s been promoting so heavily he had the mixtape art added to his $400K Maybach.

The DJ Drama-hosted mixtape is set for release on June 21, 2019.

